Fed's Bullard
Cleveland Fed Pres. James Bullard

The Fed's Bullard in an interview with Nikkei yesterday after the higher than expected CPI data, said:

  • High CPI ratifies the Fed strategy of moving expeditiously to neutral beyond neutral as we move through the year
  • I think we have mapped out a strategy that will contain inflation and was back toward 2% but we have to move quickly
  • I think 75 basis point is a lot of virtue to it
  • if we raise by 75 basis point we will get us to the neutral rate
  • I think it is a good idea to get to 3.5% this year
  • A lot of my 3.5% projection has been priced into the market already
  • I suppose it is possible that the Fed rate could reach 4% by the end of the year
  • my expectations is that inflation will be declining in 2023
  • we may not have to do much or anything in 2023
  • I do think that we are going to start a disinflationary process soon partly because of supply factors are going to fade, and because the Fed has switch policies rather abruptly here and start a downward pressure on inflation
  • I don't think the payroll numbers are consistent with any kind of interpretation that the US is in a recession
  • I have never seen a recession where we created 2.7 million jobs in a six-month period

For the full interview click here

/ inflation 

/Fed