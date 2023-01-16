It's a US holiday today:
I have no speakers from the US Federal Reserve on the schedule.
However, there are plenty later in the week including:
- Tuesday the 17th (Tuesday US time that is) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
- 19th Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard
- 19th Williams again
I'll have times and event details as we approach those. Fed officials have been floating a dialling back of the pace of rate hikes to 25bp at the 1 January 31/February 1 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Brainard and Williams are senior Committee members, both are voters, and their words on this will carry great weight.