It's a US holiday today:

I have no speakers from the US Federal Reserve on the schedule.

However, there are plenty later in the week including:

Tuesday the 17th (Tuesday US time that is) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams

19th Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard

19th Williams again

I'll have times and event details as we approach those. Fed officials have been floating a dialling back of the pace of rate hikes to 25bp at the 1 January 31/February 1 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Brainard and Williams are senior Committee members, both are voters, and their words on this will carry great weight.

