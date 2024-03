The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews. The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and ends the Thursday following.

“The blackout period will begin at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time the second Saturday before a meeting and end at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time the day after a meeting."