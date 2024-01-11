Japanese FX reserves have jumped higher in December.

When the yen was dropping sharply in 2023 there was near-constant questioning on possible Bank of Japan intervention to proper up the currency. In a nutshell this would have involved selling USD/JPY. Such intervention doesn't come free of charge. As I posted back in September of last year

As for intervention to halt the losses for yen, this is not so easy:

Japan's foreign exchange reserves are limited

the 2022 interventions cost the country about US$62 billion

which will dissuade the government from aggressive intervention (this Japan's Ministry of Finance that instructs the BOJ to intervene) until the rate hits circa 155

Yes, for the BoJ to sell USD they'd have to dip into reserves. There is other data indicative of intervention also, but reserves are a guide. I guess you could start speculating the Bank is buying USD/JPY to halt the yen rise! (Only kidding)

Also posted back in September of 2023:

A note on the mechanics of intervention: