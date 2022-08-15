Fed Governor Chris Waller is speaking at a workshop on "Money, Banking, Payments and Finance" hosted by the Fed. He's giving the opening remarks for the conference.

That sounds like the kind of topic and venue for some boilerplate comments so we might not see him address monetary policy today. That the comments are late also suggests that they weren't embargoed and so they won't contain anything market-relevant.

Generally though, Waller isn't shy to share his opinions. So even if he doesn't say anything in the main speech, he may talk to reporters later.