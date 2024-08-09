Julius Baer analyst on the BOJ, JPY and Japnese equities.

no need for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates much more than it has done

once markets settle 500-odd basis point interest rate differential between JPY and USD will once again be primary

do not see the yen appreciating from here

The supports for Japan’s equity market remain unchanged, including:

wage growth of 5+% this year (compared with gains of 7% in the previous 20 years)

corporate reform

increased dividend pay-outs and share buy-backs

brand equity that surpasses other Asian countries

a large and liquid market of around 4,000 listed companies

hundreds have returns-on-equity in the high teens and over

earnings' growth for the Nikkei 225 Index is forecast by the consensus to be 7 per cent this year, and 8 per cent next year.

