Julius Baer analyst on the BOJ, JPY and Japnese equities.

  • no need for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates much more than it has done
  • once markets settle 500-odd basis point interest rate differential between JPY and USD will once again be primary
  • do not see the yen appreciating from here

The supports for Japan’s equity market remain unchanged, including:
wage growth of 5+% this year (compared with gains of 7% in the previous 20 years)
corporate reform

  • increased dividend pay-outs and share buy-backs
  • brand equity that surpasses other Asian countries
  • a large and liquid market of around 4,000 listed companies
  • hundreds have returns-on-equity in the high teens and over
  • earnings' growth for the Nikkei 225 Index is forecast by the consensus to be 7 per cent this year, and 8 per cent next year.

