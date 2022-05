For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .

"CitiFX Strategist has produced two notes, looking at BoJ's intervention track record and a Q&A on the process itself summarizing the critical points,"

"Japan authorities don't appear to have any material intention do intervene at present and believes a USDJPY move above 135 would bring an imminent threat (however the bar would rise to >140 after the Japan's Upper House election in July),"