The Japanese government will publicly name the nominees for the next BOJ Governor and Deputy Governors on February 10.

info via Reuters citing unnamed sources

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires on April 8. Its thought changes at the BOJ will be made after this, with the appointment of a new Governor. The wat markets are moving, particularly the selling pressure on Japanese Government Bonds, changes may be forced prior to this though.

The next event is the Bank of Japan statement due tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

