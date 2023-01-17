The Japanese government will publicly name the nominees for the next BOJ Governor and Deputy Governors on February 10.
- info via Reuters citing unnamed sources
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires on April 8. Its thought changes at the BOJ will be made after this, with the appointment of a new Governor. The wat markets are moving, particularly the selling pressure on Japanese Government Bonds, changes may be forced prior to this though.
The next event is the Bank of Japan statement due tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 January 2023.
Previews:
- Ahead of its monetary policy meeting beginning on Tuesday the BOJ to buy JGBs today
- TD say still plenty of room for yen gains, see as low as 120 by the end of March
- Bank of Japan preview - "may be on the verge of its biggest policy change in decades"
- The hyenas are circling the Bank of Japan
- 10-year JGB yields still pushing the limit for now
- The risks are skewed towards disappointment for yen bulls this week
And, this: