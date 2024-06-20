The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee is meeting on Thursday, 20 June 2024.

Times below are GMT, the BoE announcement is due at 1100 GMT, which is 0700 US Eastern time (as a ps. the SNB decision is due at at 0730 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time).

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Nomura are expecting no change in the Bank Rate from the Bank of England:

domestic data not sufficiently weak for the BoE to commence its rate cutting cycle yet

Analysts at the bank remain bullish GBP, but are not looking for the BoE to move GBP too much today.