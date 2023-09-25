Nomura are tipping a still higher US dollar, citing

the September "Higher for longer" rates viewpointof the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

and continued equity and bond outflows from China to persist in pressuring the yuan

Nomura see a higher USD/CNH, and this is likely to spread more widely to feed through to higher USD/Asia.

---

JP Morgan are also remaining bearish CNH, pointing to:

markets remain with concerns over China's prospects for economic growth

recent data has not been "constructive" - JPM point out that the Caixin Services PMI fell to its lowest since December 2022

recent property sector developments also worrying

PBOC stimulus efforts haven't moved the needle much higher for the yuan

JPM continue to recommend long USD/CNH.

---

Updating the offshore yuan: