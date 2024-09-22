Ladt week the Bank of England left rates unchanged:

Nomura says GBP could rise even further now:

“There appears to be little appetite on the Monetary Policy Committee to rush into rate cuts,”

rate-cut expectations appear excessive and are likely to be unwound

this should benefit sterling

GBP should also catch a tailwind from

improving global risk appetite

many other central banks being likely to cut rates faster than the BOE

Daily candles:

I stuck in a horizontal line on a 'resistance becoming support' basis. I am certain traders out there could do better t/a than me here - comments welcome!