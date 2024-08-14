Nomura on the Bank of Japan:

see the December monetary policy meeting as the most likely date for the next interest rate increase

BOJ will hike then even if inflation "trends sideways without rising", Nomura cite the Bank's July "Summary of opinions", saying it signalled a shift among policymakers; that the Board still view monetary conditions as accommodative

Nomura cite BOJ eagerness to move further away from its prior super-easy monetary policy

On the comments last week from BoJ Deputy governor Uchida (you'll recall Uchida said rate hikes were not on a pre-determined path and would depend on economic and inflation data)

his comments don't rule out the possibility that the BOJ could raise interest rates if stability returns to financial markets

On the yen, Nomura say: