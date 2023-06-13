This from Nomura on Japan, analysts at the firm eyeing surging stocks:

Japan has a structural story of now-persistent and above-trend growth and inflation, which are leading the long-delayed ‘third arrow’ of Abenomics

There is a long-awaited story building of a hypothetical (future) Japanese corporate margin expansion, as pricing power can finally be pushed down into a very different Japanese consumer, who increasingly has the capacity to absorb it

If the Bank of Japan views the Jathese economy similarly it can't be too much longer until there is a policy pivot?

ps. The BOJ meet this week, statement is due on Friday: