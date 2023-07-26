Nomura with remarks on yesterday's inflation data from Australia and what the implication is for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Analysts at the bank say the inflation number was a "pleasant surprise", but do warn that with Australia's unemployment rate "remaining below NAIRU, monetary policy is not appear especially tight, other central banks are still hiking and we think the RBA would be equally sensitive to any future upside inflation surprise, given the forecast protracted delay in returning inflation to the target band”

Nomura are now expecting another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia in November 2023.

---

---

As a ps, if you are unfamiliar with 'NAIRU".

NAIRU stands for Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment.