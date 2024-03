Add this to your diary of Federal Reserve speakers - Federal Reserve Chair Powell will be speaking at a San Fransico Federal Reserve branch event on March 29.

at 8.30 am PDT, which is 9.30 am US Eastern time

March 29 is the Good Friday holiday.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is recommending the US Bond market closed that day. So it is.

US stock exchanges are also closed that day.