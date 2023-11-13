In October, the New York Federal Reserve reported the following economic expectations:

Labor markets and household finance are largely stable.

The year-ahead home price is expected to rise at 3%, unchanged from the previous estimate.

Year-ahead gas prices are expected to rise at 5%, slightly higher than September's 4.8%.

The five-year ahead expected inflation rate is at 2.7%, down from September's 2.8%.

Three-year ahead expected inflation remains steady at 3%.

Year-ahead expected inflation is projected to be 3.6%, down from September's 3.7%.

Modestly lower inflation expectations from a month ago.