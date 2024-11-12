The New York Federal Reserve branch's Roberto Perli is manager of the Fed’s System Open Market Account (SOMA).

Recent quarter-end money market volatility not historically large.

Still strong evidence reserve levels remain abundant.

No imminent signs of issues for Fed to implement monetary policy.

Recent quarter-end pressure was contained.

Slow rise in repo rates has been orderly.

Standing repo facility stands ready to provide liquidity.

Notes there’s been more friction in money markets lately.

---

The Federal Reserve’s System Open Market Account (SOMA) is the central portfolio used by the Federal Reserve to conduct monetary policy. It holds the securities that the Fed buys and sells through open market operations, primarily U.S. Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities. SOMA is a key tool for influencing short-term interest rates and managing the money supply. By adjusting the size and composition of this portfolio, the Fed can influence liquidity, credit conditions, and the overall stance of monetary policy in the economy.

In addition to domestic assets, SOMA also holds foreign currency assets, allowing the Fed to participate in foreign exchange markets when necessary. The New York Federal Reserve Bank manages SOMA on behalf of the entire Federal Reserve System.