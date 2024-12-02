Feds Williams: Fed will grapple with faster bond buying taper

New York Fed President John Williams says

  • He expects more rate cuts to happen over time.
  • Monetary policy remains in restrictive stance.
  • What the Fed does with policy depends on incoming data.
  • Outlook for economy and policy remains ‘highly uncertain.’
  • Expects US GDP at 2.5% this year, might be higher.
  • Sees unemployment rate between 4%-4.25% over coming months.
  • Expects US inflation around 2.25% for 2024.
  • Further progress on inflation may be uneven.
  • US economy in good place, labor market is solid, in balance.
  • Expects inflation to continue to gradually ebb to 2%.
  • Job market unlikely to be source of higher inflation.

Does not explicitly says that a December rate cut is forthcoming, he does leaned toward more easing as long as things like employment doesn't get out of hand