At 1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will be speaking. He is participating in moderated discussion before a hybrid event, "Connecting Academics to Policy: A Conversation with New York Fed President John C. Williams" organized by the London School of Economics.

Williams is a big wheel at the Federal Reserve. As head of the NY Fed Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee.

The latest we've heard from Federal Reserve Chair Powell seems to indicate June is still a likely date for the first FOMC rate cut: