Median three-year ahead inflation expectations ticked down to 3.7% from 3.8%

Year-ahead spending growth jumped to 7.7% from 6.4% in Feb

Year ahead increases for food and gas rose 9.6%. Rent 10.2%.

Median year-ahead expectations for home price increases was 6%, up from 5.7%

The Fed will find a bit of comfort in the down-tick in longer-term inflation but will see strong consumer spending as a reason to tighten more.