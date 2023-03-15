New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson comments, says that despite the GDP data the economy in NZ remains resilient.
The data, ICYMI, showed the economy shrunk in Q4 of 2022:
-
NZD marked lower on the worse than expected economic contraction data from New Zealand
---
On the data, Q3 was revised to 1.7% q/q from 2.0%.
- Q4 came in at -0.6%, much worse than the -0.2% consensus expected and miles from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast of +0.7!
- consumption was flat
- investment dropped
As you see above, expectations for the RBNZ April 5 meeting are being scaled back to a 0.25bp rate hike. If banking system ructions its not a stretch to think the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will pause in April.