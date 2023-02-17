New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson is speaking on the cyclone disaster that has smashed New Zealand.

Says events will exacerbate the economic slow down

Evidence that inflation has peaked

---

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet next week, a +50bp rate hike was widely expected but there are calls for this to be paused due to the disaster declaration:

The RBNZ between a rock and a hard place on this decision. I can't see much good coming from a 50bp rate hike so soon after the cyclone.