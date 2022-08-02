For the priors and what is expected, this from the data agenda ahead for the Asian timezone. NZ data is due at 2245 GMT and then again at 0100 GMT.
A strong employment report is expected, at the margin this'll be a positive for the NZ dollar given the likely impact on further RBNZ rate hikes coming up (see preview below the pic).
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
BNZ with a quickie preview of the jobs data:
- NZ labour market data are expected to show that despite a soft economy the unemployment rate could fall to a fresh multi-decade low, with the range of estimates as low as 2.8% and with the consensus at 3.1%. Wage inflation data will remain very strong. These data should keep the heat on the RBNZ to deliver another 50bps hike later this month.