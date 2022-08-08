One of the longer-term inflation expectations rose. It is not at levels that'll be too much concern though.

On the longer term indications, 10-yr rose:

Mean five-years-ahead inflation expectations were slightly lower than last quarter’s value of 2.42%, coming in at 2.33%.

The mean ten-years-ahead inflation expectation also saw a small change. The 2.13% figure posted this quarter represents just a two basis point rise from 2.11%.

The Reserve Banks’ inflation target band is 1 – 3%.

NZD/USD dropped: