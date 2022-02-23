Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Forecasts ....

  • rbnz sees official cash rate at 1.49% in june 2022 (pvs 1.51%)
  • rbnz sees official cash rate at 2.57% in march 2023 (pvs 2.3%)
  • rbnz sees twi nzd at around 71.6% in march 2023 (pvs 75.1%)
  • rbnz sees annual cpi 3.2% by march 2023 (pvs 2.9%)
  • rbnz sees official cash rate at 2.84% in june 2023 (pvs 2.4%)
  • rbnz sees official cash rate at 3.35% in march 2025

rbnz minutes:

  • committee also affirmed that it was willing to move the ocr in larger increments if required over coming quarters
  • ocr is expected to peak at a higher level than assumed at the november statement
  • sales of the bank’s lsap bond holdings may put some upward pressure on longer-term interest rates
  • many members saw this as a finely balanced decision whether to move the ocr up by 25 or 50 basis points
  • committee agreed that higher interest rates were consistent with house prices becoming more sustainable
  • impulse to growth from fiscal support is now ebbing and will wane

more to come