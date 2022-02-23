Reserve Bank of New Zealand
- says more tightening needed
- says also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the reserve bank’s bond holdings under the large scale asset purchase (lsap) programme
- agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus
- some short-term economic disruption is expected given the current growing covid-19 health challenge.
- says economic capacity pressures have continued to tighten
- headline cpi inflation is well above the reserve bank’s target range, but will return towards the 2 percent midpoint over coming years
Forecasts ....
- rbnz sees official cash rate at 1.49% in june 2022 (pvs 1.51%)
- rbnz sees official cash rate at 2.57% in march 2023 (pvs 2.3%)
- rbnz sees twi nzd at around 71.6% in march 2023 (pvs 75.1%)
- rbnz sees annual cpi 3.2% by march 2023 (pvs 2.9%)
- rbnz sees official cash rate at 2.84% in june 2023 (pvs 2.4%)
- rbnz sees official cash rate at 3.35% in march 2025
rbnz minutes:
- committee also affirmed that it was willing to move the ocr in larger increments if required over coming quarters
- ocr is expected to peak at a higher level than assumed at the november statement
- sales of the bank’s lsap bond holdings may put some upward pressure on longer-term interest rates
- many members saw this as a finely balanced decision whether to move the ocr up by 25 or 50 basis points
- committee agreed that higher interest rates were consistent with house prices becoming more sustainable
- impulse to growth from fiscal support is now ebbing and will wane
more to come