The RBNZ is widely expected to hike by 50bps
In addition to the rate hike is the The Monetary Policy Review (MPR). This is minor update document only. Not more than a one pager.
- forecasts are not updated
- there is no following press conference
Adam posted on what is a risk from this meeting:
- Risk for NZD at today's RBNZ meeting is lowering of the OCR peak - Credit Agricole
Other previews:
- ANZ now forecast the RBNZ will hike 50bps in both July and August (previously 50 then 25)
- Poll shows the consensus for a 50bp interest rate hike from the RBNZ next week
- "Preview": Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected to raise its official cash rate 50bps
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr