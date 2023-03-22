Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway will give a speech on inflation at the KangaNews ANZ New Zealand Capital Markets Forum 2023.

  • At 1.15pm NZ time (0015 GMT, 8.15pm US Eastern time)

Topic is "The path back to low inflation in New Zealand", He will explain:

  • why inflation is currently high
  • the factors affecting the outlook for inflation
  • and what the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is doing to bring inflation back down to the target range of 1% and 3%
rbnz inflation speech 23 March 2023