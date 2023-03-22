Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway will give a speech on inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term at the KangaNews ANZ New Zealand Capital Markets Forum 2023.

At 1.15pm NZ time (0015 GMT, 8.15pm US Eastern time)

Topic is "The path back to low inflation in New Zealand", He will explain: