A note for the diary re an advisory from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will speak to a Business Canterbury lunch on Friday 1 March 2024, in Christchurch, at 1.05pm.
- 0005 GMT
- 1905 US Eastern time on Thursday, February 29
Says the RBNZ:
- Mr Orr will use presentation slides from the next Monetary Policy Statement, due to be published on 28 February.
- He will speak for up to 30 minutes, with time for questions after his presentation.
- He will discuss factors impacting New Zealand's economy from both a domestic and international perspective, and what to expect from the year ahead.
---
ANZ is expecting a rate hike at the Frb 28 meeting: