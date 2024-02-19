A note for the diary re an advisory from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will speak to a Business Canterbury lunch on Friday 1 March 2024, in Christchurch, at 1.05pm.

  • 0005 GMT
  • 1905 US Eastern time on Thursday, February 29

Says the RBNZ:

  • Mr Orr will use presentation slides from the next Monetary Policy Statement, due to be published on 28 February.
  • He will speak for up to 30 minutes, with time for questions after his presentation.
  • He will discuss factors impacting New Zealand's economy from both a domestic and international perspective, and what to expect from the year ahead.

ANZ is expecting a rate hike at the Frb 28 meeting:

