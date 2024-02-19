A note for the diary re an advisory from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will speak to a Business Canterbury lunch on Friday 1 March 2024, in Christchurch, at 1.05pm.

0005 GMT

1905 US Eastern time on Thursday, February 29

Says the RBNZ:

Mr Orr will use presentation slides from the next Monetary Policy Statement, due to be published on 28 February.

He will speak for up to 30 minutes, with time for questions after his presentation.

He will discuss factors impacting New Zealand's economy from both a domestic and international perspective, and what to expect from the year ahead.

---

ANZ is expecting a rate hike at the Frb 28 meeting: