Coming up at 2110 GMT, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appears before a parliamentary committee.

He'll be addressing yesterday's monetary policy statement that shoved the kiwi $ higher:

More from yesterday's RBNZ is here:

RBNZ Governor Orr says the Bank is determined to contain inflation

NZ cash rate 2%, going to nearly 4%. AUD cash rate 0.35%. Say goodbye to AUD/NZD