I posted this earlier in today's calendar ahead for the Asia session, but ICYMI:
- Coming up at 2110 GMT, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appears before a parliamentary committee.
He'll be addressing yesterday's monetary policy statement that shoved the kiwi $ higher:
- NZD/USD surges after the RBNZ raises rates and outlook for rates higher
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate hike of 50bps, as expected
More from yesterday's RBNZ is here:
- RBNZ Governor Orr says the Bank is determined to contain inflation
- NZ cash rate 2%, going to nearly 4%. AUD cash rate 0.35%. Say goodbye to AUD/NZD