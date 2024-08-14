Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr is scheduled to speak at 0000 GMT (this is 1900 US Eastern time on Thursday)
- at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand
The RBNZ decision is due at the top of the hour.
Earlier previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting - Reuters poll is not clear cut, 19 say hold, 12 say 25bp cut
- ANZ forecast the RBNZ to remain on hold next week, signal a rate cut later in the year
- NZD traders - Westpac forecasts the RBNZ to cut by 25bps in October and November 2024