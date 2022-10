This just added by the RBNZ:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Adrian Orr, will speak at the “INFINZ Conference 2022- Navigating the Transition”.

Mr Orr will be talking alongside FMA CEO Samantha Barrass and will share insights on his recent attendance at the IMF World Bank meetings.

Its scheduled for 9.45am NZ time on 27 October 2022

this is 2045 GMT on 26 October 2022

The next RBNZ rate hike is expected on November 23.