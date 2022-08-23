A snippet from HSBC, with a view on the New Zealand dollar, looking for a lower kiwi in the weeks ahead citing "broad risk sentiment and shorter-term yield differentials.”

Huh. Hardly an hour passes now without someone adding to the chorus of more Fed tightening coming. I mean, it is, but for positioning purposes the consensus is very, errr, consensusy (I know that's not a word but you know what I mean, yeah?)

USD index, daily:

usd daily 24 August 2022