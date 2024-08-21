JP Morgan in Australia update on the NZD after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate cut. Bottom line is that most NZD weakness related to the RBNZ's recent rate cut may have run its course.

Notes that NZD has been resilient since the cut:

improving global investor sentiment centred on expectations of a determined Fed rate cutting cycle

more supportive global growth cycle seen ahead

bank recommends "trimming shorts" on the pair

More specifically on the RBNZ moving earlier than expected: