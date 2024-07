The inflation data from NZ came in lower than the market expected, and lower than the RBNZ had forecast:

At least one bank has brought forward its forecast for an RBNZ rate cut in response:

Despite this less hawkish news NZD has sustained its pop since the data:

I'm sure we'll get some narrative to 'explain' this to us soon enough.

Don't ask me, I'm just gonna say 'more buyers than sellers' and annoy everyone even more.