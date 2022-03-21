Shortly before the most-recent FOMC meeting, Powell cooled speculation about a 50 basis point hike but this time he's fueling it.

In comments today, he swung the door wide open to a faster pace of hikes than 50 bps at each meeting. In turn, the implied odds of 50 bps rose to 60% from 52% beforehand.

An important caveat is that the May meeting is looking like the timeline for the Fed to announce plans to shrink the balance sheet. They may want to separate that from a 50 bps hike, so as to not add too much volatility. But whether it's the May 4 meeting, the June 15 meeting or some time beyond that, it's now clearly in play.

With that, the US dollar has risen to the highs of the day and Treasury yields to fresh highs led by 5-year rates up 16 bps to 2.30%. There's not much standing in the way of a higher move from here:

US 5 year yields monthly chart