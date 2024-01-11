Advice for the BOJ from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the OECD 2024 report on Japan.

Says that if inflation stays around its 2% target and is accompanied by sustained wage growth:

Bank of Japan should gradually raise short-term interest rates

should make its bond yield control policy more flexible (referring to BOJ yield curve control (YCC)) such as by raising the 10-year bond yield target or moving to a short-term yield target



"Japan is at a turning point, with inflation more likely to settle durably around the 2% inflation target than at any time since its inception,"

"Greater flexibility in the conduct of yield curve control and a gradual modest increase in the short-term policy interest rate are warranted, based on projections of sustained inflation and wage dynamics,"

warned that uncertainty around Japan's inflation outlook was "exceptionally large."

---

As we all know, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the bank's resolve to keep ultra-loose policy settings intact until sustained achievement of 2% inflation, accompanied by durable wage rises, comes into sight.

Related from earlier today:

---

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda does not need advice from the OECD