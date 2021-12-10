USD/CNH has moved higher following the mid-rate setting from the PBOC.
At 3.3702 today's USD/CNY reference rate is over 200 points higher than the consensus estimate. This is a signal the PBOC is not happy with further yuan strength (!) for now.
