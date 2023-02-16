There will be data from Singapore, Non-oil exports for January 2023:
- for the m/m expected is -1.2%, prior -3.3%
- for the y/y the expected is -22%, prior -20.6%
As for the balance of the session, plenty of talk!
The times listed are for GMT (all on Thursday February 16).
In US Eastern time (again, for Thursday afternoon/evening) those times above are:
- 1600 (Cook gives welcome remarks before the Sadie Collective Research Reception, no comments on mon pol from her)
- 1730 (Lowe spoke earlier this week also)
- 1755 (Beaudry delivers a speech at the Alberta School of Business on the importance of the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target)
- 1800 (Mester speaks before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter)
respectively.