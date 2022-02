Coming up at 1415 US ET (which is 1915 GMT) the U.S. Senate banking committee is to vote on Federal Reserve nominees

Jerome Powell as Fed Chair

Lael Brainard as Fed Vice Chair

and new nominees to the Board of Governors Lisa Cook, Philip Jefferson and Sarah Bloom Raskin.

I suspect they'll be approved but there is scope for some of the obstreperous Senators to throw a spanner in the works.