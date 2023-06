I posted earlier on the l;evel to watch according to NAB:

More from NAB on the yen:

Japan, is ... (engineering) a lower currency.

The move up in core yields alongside improvement in (equity) risk appetite are supporting a weaker JPY given the BoJ ultra-easy policy.

We are now approaching FX intervention territory with the market bracing for an MoF announcement as an when USD/JPY climbs above ¥145.

