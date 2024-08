A note from analysts at a European-based bank on Thursday said Powell will signal at his speech at Jackson Hole that the inflow of data supports beginning the Fed's rate cut cycle at the September 17-18 meeting.

Yeah, I think there is no doubt about that.

Maybe a super high CPI will halt it but I doubt it.

The countdown to only a month to go begins today (given the 17th is a Saturday and we'll all be drun .... otherwise engaged).

Speaking of Jackson Hole, Powell's gig is confirmed: