This is a useful read from Reuters. Reuters have provided a 4-point summary of the piece at the top of the article buts its worth reading the whole thing for the nuances.
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration meanwhile continues to defend the BOJ's ultra-easy policy as a necessary support to a still-fragile economic recovery.
- "It's hard to tighten monetary policy to deal with cost-push inflation, which means monetary policy must remain loose," said deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara, who is considered among the premier's closest aides.
- Pressure to tweak the yield cap could become overwhelming if the yen, now hovering near 122 to the dollar, plunges to around 130, some analysts say.