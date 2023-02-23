Earlier:

  • The White House is considering Karen Dynan and Janice Eberly for the role of Fed vice chair, according to a WSJ report.

In 2019 Janice Eberly co-authored an academic paper saying that a 3% inflation target by the Federal Reserve would have led to faster recovery out of the GFC. From the abstract:

  • The recovery would also have been faster, with the unemployment gap closing seven quarters earlier, if the Fed had inherited a higher level of inflation and nominal interest rates consistent with a 3% inflation target coming into the financial crisis recession.
This could get wider coverage, prompted perhaps by those amongst us long risk trades?

Perhaps senior Fed officials are already thinking this may flare up and are moving to douse any flames: