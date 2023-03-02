Deutsche Bank's 3 "pillars' of their bullish EUR view are (in brief):

EUR growth is turning back up, ECB terminal rate pricing continues to move higher and European equity markets are near record highs. US rates repricing has been very sharp, preventing a narrowing of the US-EU interest rate differential as we expected. China reopening trades have severely underperformed.

DB say only the first is doing well, and ask:

The question that needs to be answered now is whether EUR/USD is more likely to go back towards 1.10 in coming months or move closer to parity?

DB still see their EUR positive view as valid: