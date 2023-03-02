Deutsche Bank's 3 "pillars' of their bullish EUR view are (in brief):

  1. EUR growth is turning back up, ECB terminal rate pricing continues to move higher and European equity markets are near record highs.
  2. US rates repricing has been very sharp, preventing a narrowing of the US-EU interest rate differential as we expected.
  3. China reopening trades have severely underperformed.

DB say only the first is doing well, and ask:

  • The question that needs to be answered now is whether EUR/USD is more likely to go back towards 1.10 in coming months or move closer to parity?

DB still see their EUR positive view as valid:

  1. US – Europe rate differential ...since the start of the year European inflation has surprised more to the upside compared to the US
  2. the underlying euro flow picture is structurally much more positive this year and supportive of resilience
  3. our view on China remains more optimistic than the consensus view ... our Asia colleagues expect more easing to be announced during the NPC meetings ... and forecast a big rebound in the property sector
  4. the broad dollar continues to price a sizeable risk premium over and above that justified by macro and financial inputs, suggesting that all that is needed is for the market to price a peak in Fed Funds for the dollar to start grinding lower again
eurusd weekly chart 02 March 2023