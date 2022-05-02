Ahead of this week's FOMC (here are just two previews earlier from the torrent):

A writer at Brookings does not focus on this meeting (statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday 4 May, Powell follows at 1830GMT) but instead gives some reasons to be cheerful on a better performance from the Fed to come. In brief:

The Federal Reserve has come in for considerable criticism, much of it deserved, for being slow to understand and react to high and persistent inflation pressures.

A soft landing for the economy now—bringing inflation down to the neighborhood of 2 percent without a recession—will, in the words of Janet Yellen, require skill and good luck.

And:

I can assure you from personal experience that, from the perspective of being open to new ideas and diversity of thought among policymakers and staff, this is not your grandfather’s Fed.

The evidence of the last six months indicates that, in contrast to the 1970s, today we have a Fed that will carefully weigh all the factors, conduct good dispassionate analysis of developments, and adapt to changing circumstances—even if, on occasion, it takes a little longer than some of us might have wished.

I guess the 'take a little longer than some of us might have wished' is the problem. Its been far too slow to adjust. Then again, not as slow as the RBA.