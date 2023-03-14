A research note from Pantheon Macro on what to expect from the European Central Bank later this week.
The European Central Bank meeting is Thursday 16 March 2023. I added in the US Eastern time in the pic above, hope it makes sense!
The main points made by Pantheon in their preview note:
- We still expect a 50bp rate hike this week from the ECB, but it is no longer a foregone conclusion.
- The ECB will lower its headline inflation forecasts, but will lift its core inflation outlook.
- Still-ample excess liquidity in the EZ is good news as bank equities are rocked by SVB’s demise.