A research note from Pantheon Macro on what to expect from the European Central Bank later this week.

Thursday 16 March 2023 ecb

The European Central Bank meeting is Thursday 16 March 2023. I added in the US Eastern time in the pic above, hope it makes sense!

The main points made by Pantheon in their preview note:

  • We still expect a 50bp rate hike this week from the ECB, but it is no longer a foregone conclusion.
  • The ECB will lower its headline inflation forecasts, but will lift its core inflation outlook.
  • Still-ample excess liquidity in the EZ is good news as bank equities are rocked by SVB’s demise.