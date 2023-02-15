People's Bank of China inject 499 bn yuan

vs. 300 bn yuan maturing

for 1 year

rate unchanged at 2.75%

--

The MLF rate is a benchmark interest rate that banks in China can use to borrow funds from the central bank Central bank A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.The chief task Read this Term for a period of 6 months to 1 year. The rate is typically announced on the 15th of each month.

The MLF rate sets the scene for the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting on the 20th.



The MLF rate was unchanged in January, as were the LPRs:



3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year