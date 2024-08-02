PBOC adviser Huang Yiping has made a break from the usual restrained tone at the upper echelons of Chinese authority, with a call for bolder stimulus and a lower inflation target

Urges more fiscal stimulus and consumption boost

Warns of "low inflation trap" risk for Chinese economy

Suggests lowering CPI target to 2%-3% from current 3%

Rare public critique of Beijing's conservative economic policies

The info comes via Bloomberg (gtaed).

Huang argues

for a significant shift in China's economic policy approach

the government needs to step up fiscal stimulus and focus more on boosting consumption to avoid a "low inflation trap".

Key points:

Current policies too focused on investment, neglecting consumption

Suggests direct cash transfers to citizens to spur spending

Calls for easing restrictions on migrant workers settling in cities

Recommends lowering inflation target to 2%-3% from 3%

The comments come as China's economy struggles to maintain momentum, with recent data showing growth slowing to its worst pace in five quarters. Consumer prices have been flirting with deflation, highlighting the challenges facing policymakers.

Huang's public critique is noteworthy given the increasingly sensitive nature of economic discussions in China. The yuan and Chinese equities will be ones to watch as markets digest these comments and gauge the likelihood of a policy shift from Beijing.