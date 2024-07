People's Bank of China has cut its interest rate for the 7-day reverse report to 1.7% from 1.8%

PBOC will strengthen the counter-cyclical adjustment to "better support the real economy"

The rate cut is, at the margin, a headwind for yuan ... but the strengthening of the counter cyclical adjustment is the opposite!

The rate cut will take effect immediately, today.

USD/CNH had rallied earlier, not doing a whole lot on the new info: