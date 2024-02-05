The People's Bank of China cut to the RRR takes effect today:

Estimates of 1trln in long term funds to be released to lenders.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.